M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $175.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

