Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $38.18

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $39.00. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1,135 shares changing hands.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

