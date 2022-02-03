Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.