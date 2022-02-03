Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple Sells 28,000 Shares

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mplx stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 75,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $34.41.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mplx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.