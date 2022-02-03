MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $80.73 million and $20.11 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

