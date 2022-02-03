Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.25% of Lyft worth $45,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.66.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

