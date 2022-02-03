Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,927 shares of company stock worth $10,299,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

