Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 41,506 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,518,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

