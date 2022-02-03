Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,189 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $459.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

