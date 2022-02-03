Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.77. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.50.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

