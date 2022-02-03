Morgan Stanley Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $254.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.32. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

