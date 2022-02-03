Morgan Stanley Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $79.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.