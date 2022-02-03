Morgan Stanley Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $77.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

