Morgan Stanley Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $55.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.36.

PNR opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

