Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $218.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
