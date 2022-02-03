Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $218.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.