Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Monro has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

