Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

