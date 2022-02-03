Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

