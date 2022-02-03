Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.