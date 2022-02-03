Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Waste Management by 176.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Waste Management by 46.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 357,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.