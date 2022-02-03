Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,882.49

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,882.49 ($25.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,888.50 ($25.39). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,869.50 ($25.13), with a volume of 712,236 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,123.57 ($28.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,882.01.

In related news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.72) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($133,426.51). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.00) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($95,993.55). Insiders acquired 9,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,776 over the last quarter.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

