Moffett Nathanson Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

NASDAQ FB traded down $78.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 3,100,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.72. The stock has a market cap of $679.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

