ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.10 Million

Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $567.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.43 million and the highest is $593.86 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

MODV stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.