Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,365. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $540.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

