Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,365. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $540.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55.
MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
