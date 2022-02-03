Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $79,000 in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $639,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

