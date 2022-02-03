Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Stock Price Down 5%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.