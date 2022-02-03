Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) was down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 421,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter valued at $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.