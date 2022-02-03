Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 881 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

