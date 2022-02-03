Miramar Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 239,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 45,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

