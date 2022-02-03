MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 31% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00015720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $62.80 million and approximately $207,768.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00253662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,814,967 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

