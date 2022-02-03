Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $329.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

