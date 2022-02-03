Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS.

MAA traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $214.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,719. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.