Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 28,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 919,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,598,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

