MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $8.75 on Thursday, hitting $340.09. 552,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.50.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

