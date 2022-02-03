MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $8.75 on Thursday, hitting $340.09. 552,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.50.
In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
