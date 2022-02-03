Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

