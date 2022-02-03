Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley Buys 1,600 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.39.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.