Michael T. Broderick Acquires 2,500 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MNRO opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Monro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monro by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Monro by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

