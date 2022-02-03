MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Tops $245.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $436,946.88 and $245.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,648,901 coins and its circulating supply is 167,346,973 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

