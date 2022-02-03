MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,177. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

