M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 217 by Analysts at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 240.17 ($3.23).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 216 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.41. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 180.95 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

