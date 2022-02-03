MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

