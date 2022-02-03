MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,829. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

