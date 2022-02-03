Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $10.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTD opened at $1,526.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,551.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,516.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

