Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $320.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $78.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 3,100,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $679.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

