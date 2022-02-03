Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $460.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.55.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.