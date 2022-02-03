Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.72. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

