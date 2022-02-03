Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

MRUS stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

