Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MTH opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

