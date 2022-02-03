Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Knott David M

Knott David M boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.01. 327,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

