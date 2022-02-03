Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIRT stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.